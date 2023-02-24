Erweiterte Funktionen
4,5 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3NU48
24.02.23 17:45
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14968356] (DE000LB3NU48) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.02./16:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3NU48
|LB3NU4
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:08
