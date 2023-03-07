Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf DA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3N0G8




07.03.23 17:34
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14902230] (DE000LB3N0G8) suspended

Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 07.03./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3N0G8 LB3N0G 1.010 € 1.010 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  11:00
  = Realtime
