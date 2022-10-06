Erweiterte Funktionen
4,25 % Express-Anleihe auf id. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3LNC3
06.10.22 16:31
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12919612] (DE000LB3LNC3) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.10./16:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3LNC3
|LB3LNC
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.