Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf BAS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3LDH3
30.09.22 16:40
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12855860] (DE000LB3LDH3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.09./16:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3LDH3
|LB3LDH
|102,00 €
|102,00 €
102,00
0,00%
1,66
-0,30%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|102,00 €
|0,00%
|16:35
