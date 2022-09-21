Erweiterte Funktionen
4,0 % Express-Index-Anleihe au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3LCR4
21.09.22 16:41
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12738146] (DE000LB3LCR4) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.09./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3LCR4
|LB3LCR
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.