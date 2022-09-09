Erweiterte Funktionen



Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3LC26




09.09.22 16:48
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [12602845] (DE000LB3LC26) suspended

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,00 € 102,00 € -   € 0,00% 09.09./16:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3LC26 LB3LC2 102,00 € 102,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		102,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 102,00 € 0,00%  16:31
  = Realtime
