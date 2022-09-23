Erweiterte Funktionen
4,05 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Han. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3LBU0
23.09.22 16:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12629962] (DE000LB3LBU0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.09./16:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3LBU0
|LB3LBU
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:31
