4,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf BAS. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3L675




06.09.22 17:00
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [12576518] (DE000LB3L675) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.09./16:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3L675 LB3L67 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:30
  = Realtime
