Erweiterte Funktionen
1,5 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3L5S4
12.09.22 16:39
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12562778] (DE000LB3L5S4) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.09./16:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3L5S4
|LB3L5S
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.