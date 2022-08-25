Erweiterte Funktionen
4,0 % Express-Anleihe auf Mu. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3L5B0
25.08.22 16:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12456807] (DE000LB3L5B0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.08./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3L5B0
|LB3L5B
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:31
