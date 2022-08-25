Erweiterte Funktionen
5,0 % Express-Anleihe auf BA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3L584
25.08.22 16:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12456840] (DE000LB3L584) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.08./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3L584
|LB3L58
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.