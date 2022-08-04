Erweiterte Funktionen
4,75 % Express-Anleihe auf B. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3KND3
04.08.22 16:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12218101] (DE000LB3KND3) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.08./16:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3KND3
|LB3KND
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.