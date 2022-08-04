Erweiterte Funktionen



4,5 % Express-Anleihe auf AX. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3KNC5




04.08.22 16:34
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [12218098] (DE000LB3KNC5) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 04.08./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3KNC5 LB3KNC 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  16:32
