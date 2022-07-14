Erweiterte Funktionen
3,6 % Express-Anleihe auf idD. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3K4F5
14.07.22 16:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [11936829] (DE000LB3K4F5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.07./09:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3K4F5
|LB3K4F
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
