1,25 % Index-Anleihe auf DAX. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3K3X0




18.07.22 16:33
Instrument ID [11882121] (DE000LB3K3X0) suspended

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 18.07./16:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3K3X0 LB3K3X 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
