1,1 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB3JJT9




20.06.22 16:48
Instrument ID [11537469] (DE000LB3JJT9) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 20.06./16:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3JJT9 LB3JJT 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  16:31
  = Realtime
