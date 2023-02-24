Erweiterte Funktionen
8,5 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Luft. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB39QP2
24.02.23 17:45
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14585167] (DE000LB39QP2) suspended

|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.02./16:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB39QP2
|LB39QP
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|16:37
= Realtime
Aktuell
