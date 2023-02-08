Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38WB2
08.02.23 17:31
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14552067] (DE000LB38WB2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.02./16:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38WB2
|LB38WB
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|15:07
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
