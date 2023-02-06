Erweiterte Funktionen



5,15 % DuoRendite Aktien-Anle. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38NS5




06.02.23 17:31
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14524785] (DE000LB38NS5) suspended

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)
Neuer 552% Lithium Hot Stock nach 39.047% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET)

Clarity Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 06.02./16:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB38NS5 LB38NS 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € +900,00%  16:34
  = Realtime
Aktuell
335% Drohnen Aktientip unmittelbar vor weiteren Riesendeals. Diesen Drone Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...