Erweiterte Funktionen
5,15 % DuoRendite Aktien-Anle. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38NS5
06.02.23 17:31
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14524785] (DE000LB38NS5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.02./16:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38NS5
|LB38NS
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|+900,00%
|16:34
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.