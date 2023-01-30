Erweiterte Funktionen
Performance-Deep-Express-Zerti. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38L23
30.01.23 17:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14440744] (DE000LB38L23) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.01./16:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38L23
|LB38L2
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:31
= Realtime
Aktuell
