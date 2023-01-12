Erweiterte Funktionen
6,25 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38KP7
12.01.23 10:32
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14457570] (DE000LB38KP7) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.01./09:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38KP7
|LB38KP
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|09:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.