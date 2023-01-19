Erweiterte Funktionen
6,25 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38KN2
19.01.23 11:38
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14457568] (DE000LB38KN2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.01./10:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38KN2
|LB38KN
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|10:36
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.01.23
