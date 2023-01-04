Erweiterte Funktionen
3,3 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38JW5
04.01.23 17:36
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14350099] (DE000LB38JW5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|04.01./16:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38JW5
|LB38JW
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|15:11
