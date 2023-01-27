Erweiterte Funktionen



1,0 % Festzins-Safe-Anleihe m. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38GY7




27.01.23 17:33
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14362050] (DE000LB38GY7) suspended

Aktuell
Video Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit Amazon ($AMZN)
Nach 817% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 60.410% mit Adobe ($ADBE)

Moovly Media Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 27.01./16:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB38GY7 LB38GY 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  16:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Dieser Drone Hot Stock liefert bis zu 200 Drohnen in Ukraine. 326% Drohnen Aktientip nach 25.947% mit Raytheon und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...