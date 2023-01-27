Erweiterte Funktionen
1,0 % Festzins-Safe-Anleihe m. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38GY7
27.01.23 17:33
Instrument ID [14362050] (DE000LB38GY7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.01./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB38GY7
|LB38GY
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
