5,6 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB38FW3




26.01.23 17:34
Xetra Newsboard

Instrument ID [14424794] (DE000LB38FW3) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 26.01./16:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB38FW3 LB38FW 100,00 € 100,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  16:31
  = Realtime
