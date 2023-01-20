Erweiterte Funktionen
4,4 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Allia. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB37VY8
20.01.23 17:44
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14306269] (DE000LB37VY8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|20.01./16:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB37VY8
|LB37VY
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|16:39
|Stuttgart
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|16:53
