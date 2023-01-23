Erweiterte Funktionen
Memory-Express-Zertifikat plus . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB37SU2
23.01.23 18:02
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14325975] (DE000LB37SU2) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.01./17:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB37SU2
|LB37SU
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|28.12.22
