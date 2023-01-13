Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf Shell. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB37S35
13.01.23 17:34
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14306268] (DE000LB37S35) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.01./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB37S35
|LB37S3
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|12.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:35
