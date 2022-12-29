Erweiterte Funktionen
6,6 % Express-Anleihe auf Vo. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB370B0
29.12.22 17:53
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14168144] (DE000LB370B0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.12./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB370B0
|LB370B
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
