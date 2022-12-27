Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf ST. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB36EG3
27.12.22 17:48
Instrument ID [14139705] (DE000LB36EG3) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.12./16:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB36EG3
|LB36EG
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:36
