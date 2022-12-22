Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf BMW. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB36AU2
22.12.22 17:46
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [14113600] (DE000LB36AU2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|22.12./16:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB36AU2
|LB36AU
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.