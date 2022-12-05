Erweiterte Funktionen
4,5 % DuoRendite Aktien-Anlei. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB34NB0
05.12.22 17:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13910483] (DE000LB34NB0) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.12./16:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB34NB0
|LB34NB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:40
= Realtime
Aktuell
