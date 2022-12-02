Erweiterte Funktionen
1,0 % Festzins-Safe-Anleihe m. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB34N41
02.12.22 17:50
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13868385] (DE000LB34N41) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.12./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB34N41
|LB34N4
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|14.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.