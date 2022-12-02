Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf idDA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB34MW8
02.12.22 17:50
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13868357] (DE000LB34MW8) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.12./16:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB34MW8
|LB34MW
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
