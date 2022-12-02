Erweiterte Funktionen



02.12.22 17:50
Instrument ID [13868357] (DE000LB34MW8) suspended

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 02.12./16:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB34MW8 LB34MW 101,00 € 101,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		101,00 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,00 € 0,00%  16:32
  = Realtime
