Erweiterte Funktionen
5,25 % Aktien-Anleihe auf BA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB34LV2
29.11.22 17:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13816051] (DE000LB34LV2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.11./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB34LV2
|LB34LV
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:35
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.