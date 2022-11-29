Erweiterte Funktionen
5,5 % Aktien-Anleihe auf BMW. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB34LN9
29.11.22 17:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13816027] (DE000LB34LN9) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.11./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB34LN9
|LB34LN
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:34
