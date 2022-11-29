Erweiterte Funktionen
4,15 % Aktien-Anleihe auf AX. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB34LC2
29.11.22 17:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13815991] (DE000LB34LC2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.11./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB34LC2
|LB34LC
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
Werte im Artikel
4,87
+11,70%
32,00
+1,27%
7,48
0,00%
23,09
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
-
0,00%
6,79
-3,14%
0,38
-6,05%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.