Discount-Zertifikat auf Anheuse. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB34EC7
14.03.24 09:37
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13747054] (DE000LB34EC7) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,62 €
|34,62 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.03./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB34EC7
|LB34EC
|34,62 €
|32,69 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,62 €
|0,00%
|13.03.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|34,62 €
|0,00%
|13.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
