Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Cov. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB33KJ1
05.12.22 17:33
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13796790] (DE000LB33KJ1) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.12./16:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB33KJ1
|LB33KJ
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.