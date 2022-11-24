Erweiterte Funktionen
6,0 % Express-Aktien-Anleihe . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB33JA2
24.11.22 17:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13756936] (DE000LB33JA2) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.11./16:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB33JA2
|LB33JA
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:31
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.