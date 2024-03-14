Erweiterte Funktionen
5,7 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Anh. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB337D5
14.03.24 09:37
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13482670] (DE000LB337D5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,77 €
|100,72 €
|0,05 €
|+0,05%
|14.03./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB337D5
|LB337D
|100,98 €
|97,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,77 €
|+0,05%
|13.03.24
|Stuttgart
|100,71 €
|0,00%
|13.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
