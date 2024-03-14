Erweiterte Funktionen
4,4 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Anh. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB337C7
14.03.24 09:37
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13482665] (DE000LB337C7) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,18 €
|100,16 €
|0,02 €
|+0,02%
|14.03./07:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB337C7
|LB337C
|100,25 €
|97,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,18 €
|+0,02%
|13.03.24
|Stuttgart
|100,16 €
|0,00%
|13.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.