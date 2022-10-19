Erweiterte Funktionen
2,0 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB32XA5
19.10.22 16:32
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13446521] (DE000LB32XA5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,22 €
|100,22 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.10./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3LDX0
|LB3LDX
|100,28 €
|99,81 €
Werte im Artikel
100,22
0,00%
100,00
-
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,22 €
|0,00%
|17:15
|Stuttgart
|100,22 €
|0,00%
|17:11
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.