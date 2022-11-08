Erweiterte Funktionen
7,0 % Aktien-Anleihe auf Merc. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB32VV5
08.11.22 17:43
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13446494] (DE000LB32VV5) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.11./16:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB32VV5
|LB32VV
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16:38
|Stuttgart
|100,00
|0,00%
|19.10.22
