Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf EU. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB32VG6
11.11.22 18:42
Instrument ID [13415897] (DE000LB32VG6) suspended
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|11.11./17:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB32VG6
|LB32VG
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000
|0,00%
|17.10.22
