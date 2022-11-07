Erweiterte Funktionen
3,0 % Index-Anleihe auf EURO. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB321Y5
07.11.22 17:40
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [13355041] (DE000LB321Y5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.11./16:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB321Y5
|LB321Y
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.10.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.