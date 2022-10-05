Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB30ZY4
05.10.22 16:35
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12906178] (DE000LB30ZY4) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|05.10./16:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB30ZY4
|LB30ZY
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
Werte im Artikel
49,62
+17,39%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:33
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.