Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Infi. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB300L6




13.09.22 16:36
Instrument ID [12646672] (DE000LB300L6) suspended

Aktuell
Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 13.09./16:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB300L6 LB300L 1.010 € 1.010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  13:15
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  16:34
  = Realtime
Aktuell
