Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf idD. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB300C5
13.09.22 16:36
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [12646649] (DE000LB300C5) suspended
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.09./16:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB300C5
|LB300C
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|13:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|16:32
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.