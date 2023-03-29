Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus-Zertifikat auf Leoni AG . - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_SUSPENSION - DE000LB2G0H6
29.03.23 12:55
Xetra Newsboard
Instrument ID [2387818] (DE000LB2G0H6) suspended
|2,67 €
|2,71 €
|-0,04 €
|-1,48%
|29.03./14:11
|DE000LB2G0H6
|LB2G0H
|9,71 €
|2,65 €
|2,67 €
|-1,48%
|11:15
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,66 €
|-1,85%
|10:20
